High school scrimmages kicked off this week in Ohio and we took in a big one at Dublin Coffman during the week. The Central Ohio area has been strong in recent years and that is going to continue with the 2020 and 2021 classes as a trio of prospects with Ohio State ties were impressive.

Most undecided prospects continue to take a wait-and-see approach with the status of head coach Urban Meyer, but one defensive target issued a strong statement of support for Meyer this weekend.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.