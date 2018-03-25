Ohio State made its first in-person pitch to Texas star Garrett Wilson as the Buckeyes battle Texas and other Big 12 powers for the Rivals100 wide receiver. We have more insight on Wilson's visit and how to handicap things moving forward.

Wilson wasn't the only Rivals250 standout to visit late this week, however. Four-star defensive end Marcus Hicks made a surprise return trip to Columbus and we have insight into that visit as well.

Also, with Sampson James now in the fold, where do things stand with running back recruiting? We have some intel there and we're handicapping three big-time backs that the Buckeyes are continuing to recruit.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.