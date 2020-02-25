The Dead Period will come to an end this weekend and one position that will be under the microscope is running back. The Buckeyes find themselves in contention for more than a half dozen of the nation's top prospects at the position and will be working to get spring visits from all of those prospects.

Rivals100 standouts Donovan Edwards and TreVeyon Henderson have already setup unofficial visits in the coming weeks and are two of the top targets at this point.

Get the latest on where things stand with those two prospects as well as a few other top targets at the position in this running back themed Skull Session.