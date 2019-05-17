Southern Swing made its first ever trip to Arizona and there is plenty of talent on display in the Southwest. The Buckeyes already have one player in the fold with quarterback Jack Miller out of Scottsdale but there are several other players who are high on the Buckeyes and a couple of official visits are not far off.

We are putting the state of Arizona in focus in this edition of the Skull Session as we talk about five-star corner Kelee Ringo and where things may stand with him. What are the Buckeyes' chances of pulling another top talent out of the state and away from a list of other suitors?

Tucson (Ariz.) has a talented duo with Lathan Ransom and Bijan Robinson. Do the Buckeyes have a chance with either of them? Who do the Buckeyes have more work to do with?

And there are some young names to start paying attention to in the state as well. We make an introduction and will have full updates coming in the next couple of days.

All that and more in this edition of the Skull Session.