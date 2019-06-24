News More News
Skull Session: Rivals Challenge Rumblings

Where do things stand with Ohio State and five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo. (Rivals.com)
Marc Givler
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

The Rivals Challenge Media Day on Monday brought to light plenty of interesting recruiting scoop relating to Ohio State. In fact, it led to several pro-Ohio State predictions. We explain some of those predictions and why the Buckeyes should feel good with some of their top targets.

It has been a while since five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo has been to Ohio State. Are the Buckeyes still a factor here? Ringo is about to trim his list but gave some insight today on where the Buckeyes fall.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.

