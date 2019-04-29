News More News
Skull Session: Queen City Notes

Jaheim Thomas impressed on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event in Cincinnati drew several prime Ohio State targets, we have the latest on a few of them, including one who really impressed in the Queen City.

Five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman gave us his comments on Sunday coming out of his official visit to Ohio State, now we're dissecting that situation. A lot has changed since the Buckeyes were in the driver's seat for Sherman, has too much changed to regain the lead?

Also, the Buckyes could be closing in on a big-time commitment even earlier than expected.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.

