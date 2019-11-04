The quarterback and running back positions continue to dominate the discussion when it comes to how Ohio State's 2020 class will finish out. This weekend saw plenty of movement worth talking about so we're providing the latest on where the running back and quarterback recruiting efforts stand for the Buckeyes.

How realistic is the Bijan Robinson smoke? Will the Buckeyes pursue the recently decommitted Jaylan Knighton? What does the new QB offer to Jayden de Laura mean? We'll dive into all of that.

The late Ohio offer hasn't happened yet, but never say never. The Buckeyes have had communication with at least a couple of local standouts in recent weeks with one in particular continuing to make a good impression on the coaching staff.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.

