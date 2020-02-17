List cutting season is in full swing right now as prospects start to set the table for official visits in the spring and working toward a decision. Four-star running back Evan Pryor was one of the latest to make cuts, trimming his list to six schools, including Ohio State. We're breaking down that list and working to determine where the Buckeyes fit in within that group of six schools.

The Spring Evaluation Period isn't too far away and while the state of Ohio doesn't officially have spring football, it will be a key time for Ohio prospects who are hoping to elevate their recruiting process. We're looking at four Ohio prospects who could see their stock go up this spring and who will warrant a look for the Buckeyes both during the evaluation period and during the month of June when they start hosting their camps.

Get all of that insight in today's Skull Session.