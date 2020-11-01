 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Potentially a November to Remember
football

Skull Session: Potentially a November to Remember

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

In this edition of Skull Session, Joseph Hastings has updates on multiple Ohio State targets in the 2022 class.

Hastings provides a note on a junior tight end target who is slated to commit in a few days. He also discusses a potentially epic recruiting run that Ryan Day's staff could go on in the coming weeks, and which prospects have been linked to the program.

We also take a look at Hastings' recent trip to Georgia, where he spoke with a half-dozen Ohio State commits and targets.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.


{{ article.author_name }}