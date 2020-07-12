BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Plenty to unpack this week

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings provide updates on where things stand with the Buckeyes' pursuit of multiple 2022 recruits. Five-star DE pledge Jack Sawyer reveals some information about priority Ohio State target Emeka Egbuka as well.

Dave also provides observations of key prospects from this weekend's camp in Obetz, and mentions a massive rising junior to pay attention to. Meanwhile, Joseph gives his thoughts on the conversation he had with former Buckeye Pepper Johnson, as well as where things stand between Ohio State and a highly sought after 2021 defender.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.