BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Peer Pressure

We are still in the midst of a prolonged dead period, but there is still plenty to talk about in regard to Ohio State football recruiting.

Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings discuss the efforts of current Ohio State commits who are trying to flip players committed elsewhere, what we've been hearing about five-star Ohio State DE target JT Tuimoloau, Evan Pryor's performance at a camp in North Carolina, a 2021 tight end target still on the board, a look at few 2022 prospects, and more.

All of that can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.