Ohio State made the most out of its huge recruiting weekend on Saturday with a blowout win over rival Michigan. With a handful of official visitors, several key senior targets, and even more priority junior targets on campus, the Buckeyes picked the right time to put it all together on the field.

We have the latest from several key targets coming out of the weekend and what the impact of not only the game, but the entirety of those visits has had on these situations.

One noticeably absent target was of course Olentangy Orange defensive end Zach Harrison, but are the Buckeyes regaining traction there after a mid-week unofficial visit and an impressive showing on Saturday?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.