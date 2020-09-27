BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Ohio State recruit summit set for Oct. 24

In today's edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove reports on plans for a recruiting summit for Ohio State class of 2021 recruits. The event will feature a plethora of commits and targets, likely including five star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Andy Anders also gives an update on four star class of 2021 guard Rocco Spindler and four star class of 2022 running back Terrance Gibbs.

Joseph Hastings adds the latest on Leigh and Ohio State's pursuit of a Rivals250 offensive tackle for the class of 2022. Also included are recaps of commit's performances in their respective high school games this weekend.

You can view this week's skull session HERE.