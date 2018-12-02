Another high school football season in the state of Ohio is in the books as things wrapped up over the weekend with the state championship games in Canton. An electric super sophomore stole the show over the weekend and the diminutive back could be Ohio's next big thing.

On the college football field, the Buckeyes capped off another conference championship by dispatching Northwestern. Now the Ohio State coaches will be hitting the road for in-home visits, we'll dive into some of more pressing visits coming up.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.