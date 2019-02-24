Ohio State has plenty of room to add offensive skill players to its 2020 class but the number of options is almost overwhelming and will be tricky to manage over the next year. We're taking an early look at the most plausible scenario in regards to the numbers as the Buckeyes chase some of the nation's top prospects.

Also, the Buckeyes got an early commitment from Ohio's top class of 2021 prospect in Pickerington North defensive end Jack Sawyer. Early commitments, even from in-state prospects, can be scary. Why should Ohio State and Buckeye fans in general not be concerned about Sawyer's level commitment?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.