Spring travels took me to Detroit on Sunday for the Sound Mind Sound Body Showcase. The Detroit area is loaded in the 2020 class and we're talking about two prospects who have interest in hearing from the Buckeyes.

Meanwhile in Columbus, four-star running back Sampson James arrived in Ohio's capital on Sunday night in preparation for a Monday unofficial visit. James recently topped our running backs Big Board for 2019, but why? We explain.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.