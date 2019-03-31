The Opening regionals hit Ohio on Sunday with a stop at Massillon Washington High School. Several Buckeye targets were on hand working out, but two guys that we haven't seen much of to this point really jumped out. We drop those names and give the latest on where things stand with both of them.

Meanwhile in Columbus, Ohio linebacker Jaheim Thomas finally got his offer from the Buckeyes over the weekend. What should we expect from here for the Buckeye State's number four overall prospect?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.