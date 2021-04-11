BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Notebook on Sunday camps, what we're hearing on Goodwin

It was a busy day for BuckeyeGrove on Sunday.

In Dallas (Texas), Joseph Hastings and Kevin Noon attended the first Rivals Camp Series event of the year. Back in Columbus (Ohio), football team writer Griffin Strom made his way out to the Under Armour All-America Camp at Fortress Obetz.

Check out our notebook that summarized most of the interviews we conducted earlier today. Amongst the prospects we spoke with at the camps were five-star offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, legacy target Alex "Sonny" Styles, Ohio State pledge Dasan McCullough, and many more.

Also, BuckeyeGrove has the latest that we've heard on Rivals100 offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, who is slated to commit on April 17. We also have news and tidbits from Hastings' time at IMG Academy back on Thursday.

