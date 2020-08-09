BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: No Days Off

While there are certainly a lot of question marks as to whether or not there will be a college football season, the recruiting world has not come to a halt whatsoever.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford has updates on priority Ohio State upperclassmen targets Quinn Ewers and Tywone Malone. Also, Joseph Hastings dishes out an update on the new rankings release schedule as well as a section highlighting Buckeyes commit Tunmise Adeleye.

All of that can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.



