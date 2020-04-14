Ohio's 2021 class might be the strongest at the top in several years. But will the wait for the next bumper crop be as long this time? It might be just around the corner as some young talent is emerging in a big way in the Buckeye State.

We're also taking a look at the defensive secondary. The job the Ohio State staff does in the 2021 recruiting class of replenishing the secondary will be a big part of how that class is ultimately be viewed. But this could be a two-year process to replenish the talent and the depth and the Buckeyes' are viewed as a prime opportunity by prospects from across the nation in the 2022 class.

All of that in tonight's Skull Session.