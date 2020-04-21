After landing yet another priority defensive back target, it's time to take a closer look at the landscape for Ohio State's recruiting in the defensive secondary. Two new FutureCast picks have been made today and I'll explain those and try to give a lay of the land right now for the Buckeyes' efforts in recruiting defensive backs.

Nationally there was some big news this afternoon with the nation's top prospect, Corona (Cali.) Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman decommitting from Clemson. Foreman was a top target for the Buckeyes before his commitment to Clemson this winter. Can the Buckeyes get back into that race?

All of that in this afternoon's Skull Session.



