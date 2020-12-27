 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: New FutureCast in, Ewers shows out in the playoffs
Skull Session: New FutureCast in, Ewers shows out in the playoffs

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

There is a lot to discuss when it comes to Ohio State football recruiting in this edition of "Skull Session."

We start off this piece by taking a look at our recent FutureCast for the Buckeyes to land five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary. Ohio State has been trending lately and is putting themselves in a good position to land Singletary, who is set to commit on Jan. 2.

Also, five-star 2022 pledge Quinn Ewers returned to the football field for the first time in nearly two months, and was exceptional in a big playoff game for Southlake Carroll. BuckeyeGrove also has an update on a Rivals250 running back target, some more info on Mookie Cooper's departure and a top-five junior has Ohio State in his top 10.

Click HERE to check out this week's "Skull Session."

