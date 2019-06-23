The intel from a huge weekend of official visitors is starting to trickle out and the Buckeyes are in position to continue to build on Friday's momentum which saw two huge commitments. Who is Ohio State trending for now and who are we doubling down on when it comes to confidence in the Buckeyes' chances?

We also take a deep dive into running back recruiting as the moving parts are becoming almost too numerous to track. Who are the real targets, who is slipping away and who might the Buckeyes have a better shot with than initially anticipated?

All of that in today's loaded Skull Session.