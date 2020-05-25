Ohio State continues to roll on the recruiting trail but the Buckeyes find themselves in some heated battles along the offensive line. Recent rumors have Alabama making a strong push for top tackle target J.C. Latham but how much of that is real and how much of that is being overblown?

Rocco Spindler released his top five this past week and the Buckeyes made the cut, but how realistic are the chances there?

All of that, and more, in the Memorial Day edition of the Skull Session.