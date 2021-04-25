BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: McCullough's flip, recapping Rivals camp in Atlanta

The end of the week brought somewhat surprising news to Ohio State and its fan base on Sunday.

Earlier today, Rivals100 linebacker commit Dasan McCullough announced via Twitter that he had flipped to Indiana. This comes after he took two trips to Columbus this month, including one to the program's spring game on April 17.

In this edition of Skull Session, we take a look at McCullough's decision to commit to the Hoosiers, and what that means for the Buckeyes.

We also broke down our time at the Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta, which featured several top targets. Some of the players we spoke with on Sunday were 2022 targets Damari Alston and Kojo Antwi, as well as coveted Alabama-based sophomores AJ Harris and Peter Woods.

Head to The Horseshoe Lounge by clicking HERE for the latest edition of Skull Session.