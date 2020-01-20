Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasted no time in visiting four-star athlete Cameron Martinez on Friday after the contact window opened up. Where do things stand with the Buckeyes and their long-time pledge and what happens if Martinez wavers?

Also, the Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational is one of the nation's best high school basketball showcases. We have some Buckeye hoops notes from the weekend in Kettering (Ohio) as well as the next big-time athlete to come out of the Columbus suburb of Pickerington.

All of that in today's Skull Session.