BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Malone's baseball interest, pursuing a pair of juniors well

In today's edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove takes a look at Tywone Malone's recent interview with our Tennessee site and what this means for him in his recruitment.

Joseph Hastings evaluates Ohio State's quest for finishing No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings over Alabama. He also provides an update on a borderline Rivals100 running back set to visit Columbus this weekend.

Andy Anders has another note on a top-150 overall junior and his relationship with the Buckeyes' staff. Anders also reviews the scouting report from a game that featured a pair of Ohio State pledges.

You can view this week's "Skull Session" HERE.