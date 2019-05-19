Rivals100 defensive lineman Darrion Henry has been a huge priority for the Buckeyes over the past year and now looks like he is much closer to a decision than originally anticipated. Coming off a recent LSU visit, is this good news or bad news for the Buckeyes? We dive into that and discuss the latest in the Princeton trio.

Ohio State's receiver board seemed pretty full, but a new name is emerging and has impressed so much that he could be too good to turn away, even as numbers get a little tighter at the position. We discuss that name and why things have changed inside.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.