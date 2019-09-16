A weekend spent on the East Coast brings plenty of notes from two of the nation's top programs in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep and IMG Academy (Fla.). The Buckeyes have done well at IMG over the years and that could continue in the 2021 class where a very interesting development is occurring at the offensive line position.

There is also the continued to pursuit of five-star defensive back Elias Ricks as the Buckeyes try to lure the nation's top cornerback away from the LSU Tigers. But how realistic is that proposition today and have things improved at all in recent months? We dive into that as well.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.