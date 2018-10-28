The coaching carousel will start to spin here in a few weeks and what a struggling national power out West does could have long term implications on Ohio State's recruiting, specifically with three elite prospects in the 2020 class. Which program and why? We are taking a close look out West to dissect.

Ohio State could start to get some answers in 2019 running back recruiting when it hosts a pair of targets on official visits this coming weekend. But the Buckeyes seem to have picked up a little extra momentum recently with one of the two.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.