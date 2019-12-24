The dust has settled from the Early Signing Period and Ohio State now can get to work on plugging a couple of remaining holes in this 2020 class. We take a look what the needs and wants will be for Ohio State in January and February and how the Buckeyes will approach the next few weeks on the recruiting trail.

We're also talking NFL Draft. Which underclassmen could have tough decisions to make and what are our NFL sources telling us about the Buckeyes ahead of the College Football Playoff?

All of that in today's Skull Session.