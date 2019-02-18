As players prepare to setup spring and summer official visits, or just make things more manageable before their senior seasons, it's officially list cutting season. Two top Ohio State targets trimmed their lists over the weekend and we evaluate where each of those recruitments stand right now.

The Buckeyes lost a couple of class of 2020 pledges when Urban Meyer announced his retirement but one of those players continues to give the Buckeyes a strong chance of getting him back in the fold and now a visit has been set. We dive into that situation as well.

All of that and more in today's Skull Session.