BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Leading the Charge

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings put in picks for two different 2022 prospects.

They also update the effect the postponement of the 2020 Big Ten season on a few recruits, provide updates on 2021 prospects Emeka Egbuka, Justus Boone, Tristan Leigh, and Tywone Malone, plus much more including a new 2022 running back target who is very high on Ohio State.

All of that and more can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.



