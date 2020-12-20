BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Latest on Singletary, OSU is in the lead for a four-star WR

While it was not a pretty game from start to finish for Ohio State, the team ended up winning their fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday. The Buckeyes' victory this weekend led to them earning a spot in the College Football Playoff earlier today.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Joseph Hastings has reactions from multiple big-time targets, including a trio of five-stars, to OSU's win and them making their second consecutive CFP appearance. He also has the latest on top-10 overall junior Jaheim Singletary, as well as 2022 wideout target Kyion Grayes.

Andy Anders has an update on recent sophomore offer Kadyn Proctor, who received the green light from Ryan Day's staff on Thursday. He discusses a couple of other 2023 offers that the Buckeyes dished out this week as well.

Click HERE to read this week's edition of "Skull Session."