BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Latest on Burden, Malone and a former Michigan pledge

In this edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has an update on Rivals100 defensive tackle target Tywone Malone. We also dish out a prediction for another 2021 prospect in the trenches, which is in favor of Ohio State.

There is a section on 2022 five-star prospect Luther Burden, who is the top-ranked wideout in next year's cycle. We spoke with a source close with him about his interest in the Buckeyes and what's next for him in his recruitment.

Andy Anders also discusses Ohio State's pursuit of in-state wideout Markus Allen. If you recall, the four-star recruit decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines earlier this week.

All of that and more can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.