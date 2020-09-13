 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Latest on Burden, Malone and a former Michigan pledge
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-13 19:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Skull Session: Latest on Burden, Malone and a former Michigan pledge

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

In this edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has an update on Rivals100 defensive tackle target Tywone Malone. We also dish out a prediction for another 2021 prospect in the trenches, which is in favor of Ohio State.

There is a section on 2022 five-star prospect Luther Burden, who is the top-ranked wideout in next year's cycle. We spoke with a source close with him about his interest in the Buckeyes and what's next for him in his recruitment.

Andy Anders also discusses Ohio State's pursuit of in-state wideout Markus Allen. If you recall, the four-star recruit decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines earlier this week.

All of that and more can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.

THE SKULL SESSION IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY JFQ LENDING 

