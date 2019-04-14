Ohio State started off the big Spring Game weekend by getting big-time defensive back Lejond Cavazos back in the fold. The Buckeyes then went out and made a great impression on several top prospects, so much so that a double boom could be coming and it could be happening on a timeline that would be better measured in weeks than months. We have the latest on where things stand on that front.

While things were going on in Columbus, I was in Washington (DC) for the Rivals Camp Series event and we have the latest on several prime Buckeye targets from that camp.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.



