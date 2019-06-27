The fireworks are only just beginning for Ohio State. A slew of commitments over the past week have the Buckeyes rolling on the recruiting trail but the good news is far from over. We break down what the next month could look like for the Buckeyes and a few situations that we're keeping an eye on closely in terms of a potential domino effect.

We're also wrapping up the Rivals Challenge. Who stood out? Who could be in play for the Buckeyes that isn't getting a lot of pub right now?

We're emptying the chamber on that camp with our final notes in today's Skull Session.