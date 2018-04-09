Ticker
Skull Session: Handicapping Harrison

Zach Harrison is heading into the stretch run of his recruiting process.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio's top prospect, five-star defensive end Zach Harrison is getting to the point where tough decisions are going to have to be made. After another round of recent visits, we're taking a look at the schools that are most heavily involved with Harrison and where things are trending.

The Buckeyes hosted a few of Virginia's top prospects this past week, including a top linebacker target in Brandon Smith. We have the latest on Smith and where things stand with the Rivals100 product.

All of that, and more in tonight's Skull Session.

