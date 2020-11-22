BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Grove on the Road tidbits, note on upcoming rankings update

Ohio State has once again solidified themselves as a force in the recruiting world as they landed a commitment from five-star QB Quinn Ewers on Thursday. They are positioning themselves to land the No. 1 class in the 2022 cycle, and the program is hoping to pull off a massive flip in this current class as well.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Joseph Hastings discusses the Buckeyes' pursuit of LSU commit Raesjon Davis, a top-60 overall senior prospect.

Along with that, he provides some tidbits on BuckeyeGrove's recent trip to North Carolina and Virginia, as well as a section on a couple of five-stars in next year's recruiting cycle. Hastings also has notes on the upcoming Rivals ranking update and a pair of sophomore quarterbacks that are on Ryan Day's staff's radar.

Andy Anders provides stats and scores from over a half-dozen Ohio State commits' games, so be sure check out how those pledges fared this week.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.