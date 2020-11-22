 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Grove on the Road tidbits, note on upcoming rankings update
Skull Session: Grove on the Road tidbits, note on upcoming rankings update

Raesjon Davis is the top-ranked outside linebacker on Rivals in the 2021 cycle, and is still in communication with Ohio State.
Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings
Staff

Ohio State has once again solidified themselves as a force in the recruiting world as they landed a commitment from five-star QB Quinn Ewers on Thursday. They are positioning themselves to land the No. 1 class in the 2022 cycle, and the program is hoping to pull off a massive flip in this current class as well.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Joseph Hastings discusses the Buckeyes' pursuit of LSU commit Raesjon Davis, a top-60 overall senior prospect.

Along with that, he provides some tidbits on BuckeyeGrove's recent trip to North Carolina and Virginia, as well as a section on a couple of five-stars in next year's recruiting cycle. Hastings also has notes on the upcoming Rivals ranking update and a pair of sophomore quarterbacks that are on Ryan Day's staff's radar.

Andy Anders provides stats and scores from over a half-dozen Ohio State commits' games, so be sure check out how those pledges fared this week.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.

This edition of "Skull Session" has been brought to you by JFQ Lending

