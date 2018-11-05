A big Sunday for the Buckeyes with a pair of commitments and that's not the only positive news on the recruiting trail right now for Ohio State as one Sunday pledge could be very helpful over the long term. We take a closer look at Marcus Crowley's commitment and we have some interesting intel to provide as the Buckeyes are hoping to continue to build a pipeline at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian.

The Buckeyes got on the board with a wide receiver commit in 2020 but are they also making progress with another top target at the position? We dive into that as well.

It's not all good news though. The Buckeyes continue to find themselves in a very serious battle to keep Ohio's top class of 2019 prospect at home and was Urban Meyer's media pow-wow on Tuesday a good idea?

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.