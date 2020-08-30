BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Gearing up for an important week

In this edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has an update on Ohio State's pursuit of 2021 defensive end Justus Boone. A full story on Boone will be up on Monday, but click the link at the bottom to see what he had to say about Larry Johnson and the possibility of taking an official visit to Columbus.

We have a quick update on Rivals100 defensive tackle Tywone Malone, as well as a discussion on a junior prospect set to commit in a couple of days. There is also a basketball recruiting note in this session about Chris Holtmann's staff’s pursuit of an underclassman.

All of that and more can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.

THE SKULL SESSION IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY JFQ LENDING