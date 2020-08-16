BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Future Weapons

While Big Ten coaches, parents, and players continue to lobby for the powers that be to reconsider postponing the college football season, recruiting continues to move at an unabated pace.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford has updates on priority Ohio State 2022 prospects Kiyaunta Goodwin, Maalik Murphy, Damari Alston, and Bennett Christian. Also, Joseph Hastings dishes out an update on a potential replacement for Tunmise Adeleye and details which 2021 targets could still play their senior seasons and which ones will shut it down.

All of that can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.











