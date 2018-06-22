The biggest news coming out of the Ohio State Friday Night Lights camped revolved around a player who didn't actually camp. Rivals100 quarterback Dwan Mathis, a Michigan State pledge, is making a surprise official visit to Columbus this weekend. What does this mean for the Buckeyes' QB recruiting efforts? We weigh in with the immediate reaction to the big news.

But things aren't just cooking right now in 2019 quarterback recruiting. The Buckeyes knocked the visit of 2020 Rivals100 product Jack Miller out of the park. Could good news be coming soon on this front?

We also have more on a couple of new offers, including an intriguing defensive tackle prospect out of New York City.

All of that, and more instant analysis coming out of Friday Night Lights, in tonight's Skull Session.