BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Five-Star Wars

With Derrick Davis off of the board, only a few targets remain for the Buckeyes in the 2021 cycle.

In this edition of Skull Session, Joseph Hastings caught up with Laura Rigney, the mother of five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. She discusses her son's interest in the Buckeyes, and the possibility of them making a return trip to Columbus.

Switching to next year's cycle, Hastings also adds more thoughts on his conversation with top-five overall junior Jaheim Singletary, as well as a breakdown of Adam Friedman's interview with 2022 five-star OT Zach Rice.

Andy Anders also goes into great detail about Ohio State's targets and how their teams are doing in the playoffs. Some of those targets mentioned are Caden Curry, Nicholas Singleton and Xavier Nwankpa.

You can view this week’s “Skull Session” HERE.