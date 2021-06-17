Skull Session: Five-Star Challenge observations, recruiting tidbits

ATLANTA, Ga. - After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rivals Five-Star Challenge returned to Atlanta this week.

There were over a handful of Ohio State targets, as well as a trio of future Buckeyes, in attendance for the camp.

With the event done and over with, BuckeyeGrove has plenty of observations from what we saw on Thursday. Several prospects took the spotlight, such as Rivals250 running back Dallan Hayden and Ohio State linebacker commits CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers.

In this week's Skull Session, which you can find HERE, we have recruiting tidbits on multiple Georgia-based recruits, including coveted defensive linemen Christen Miller and L.T. Overton.