The offer to four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud is now public, so now what? We dissect the QB situation for the Buckeyes.

Stroud wasn't the only visitor of interest over the weekend. The race for four-star defensive end Tyler Baron is getting more interesting as well and thoughts on that situation are also provided.

The news isn't all positive, however, as a top 2021 target could be trending away from the Buckeyes.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.