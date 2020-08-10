BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session Extra: What's next?

We started Monday thinking that the Big Ten was ready to pull the trigger and call the season off and now as Monday comes to an end, we don't know anything for sure but a glimmer of hope is on the horizon, even if it means a delay versus a cancellation of the season.

Every angle has been covered here at BuckeyeGrove as we have talked about the hard news, the rumors and even gone to the old podcasting machine to talk about where things stood in the late morning with this constantly evolving and changing situation.

We are wrapping up as wild of a day as we can remember with what we think we know and what we are hearing moving forward as Monday comes to a close and Tuesday is only a few hours away and likely another day of wild speculation as the college football world goes into some of the deepest uncharted waters of all-time.

Get the latest in our Skull Session Extra update on a wild day.

Skull Session Extra: What's Next?