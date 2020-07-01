BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session Extra: Updates on a pair of DB targets

It's not Sunday, but BuckeyeGrove has a special Hump Day edition of "Skull Session" for tonight.

In the link below, we have another update on Rivals250 DB and Clemson commit Jordan Hancock, who is one of the top remaining rising seniors on Ohio State's big board. I also dish out the latest on Jaylin Davies, a recent Oregon Ducks pledge.

Coveted players like Emeka Egbuka, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jager Burton are obviously priority targets, but these pair of prospects committed elsewhere are also high on the Buckeyes' radar.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting, enter the Wednesday edition of the Skull Session.