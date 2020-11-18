BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session - EXTRA: Tidbits from BuckeyeGrove's two-day stay in Virginia

Kevin Noon and I have been out on the road over the past couple of days talking with Ohio State targets and commits.

We have gone from the DMV area to Hopewell, Virginia, all the way to Lynchburg, Virginia, but are not done just yet with their mid-Atlantic trip. Before wrapping up our visits, however, I wanted to provide some tidbits on our conversations with some of these prospects and our impressions of each player after speaking with them.

More specifically, we will discuss whether or not Ohio State has a legit shot at five-star OT Tristan Leigh, Noon's recent FutureCast prediction for Shawn Murphy in favor of the Buckeyes and the progress TreVeyon Henderson has made in the offseason.

Check out this special edition of "Skull Session: Extra" right HERE.