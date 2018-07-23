On Monday evening, Ohio State decided to part ways with long-time wide receivers coach Zach Smith after a series of domestic violence related events were brought to light by reports, most notably those of Brett McMurphy.

While information and reaction is still being gathered, we have insight into who will be filling the vacant wide receivers coach role and how this move could impact recruiting in both the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes.

